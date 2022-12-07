Dr. Mihir Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mihir Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mihir Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from The State University of Gujarat - India and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Locations
Gastro Florida St. Pete 66th St3901 66th St N Ste 201, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions
Gastro Florida Clearwater Ft. Harrison1300 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33756 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I didn't have to wait to see him, appointment on time. Nice and professional visit. I do recommend this doctor, but he is very popular and you have to wait to get your first appointment!
About Dr. Mihir Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX
- The State University of New York - Stonybrook, NY
- The State University of Gujarat - India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.