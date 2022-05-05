Overview

Dr. Mihir Jani, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Jani works at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.