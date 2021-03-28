Overview

Dr. Mihir Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at USC Institute Of Urology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Prostate Removal and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.