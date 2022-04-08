Dr. Beckerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mihail Beckerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mihail Beckerman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Beckerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NorthShore Medical Group9600 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 933-6974Wednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northshore Univ Healthsystem Faculty Practice Asso9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 933-6974Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 3 1900 Hollister Dr Ste 100, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 367-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beckerman?
My husband and I have seen Dr. Beckerman several times for epidurals. We not only value his expertise but appreciate his humor and outstanding staff. My pain is gone. Dr. Beckerman is still working with my husband.
About Dr. Mihail Beckerman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1598793234
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckerman works at
Dr. Beckerman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beckerman speaks Russian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.