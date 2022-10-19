Dr. Mihaela Rosetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mihaela Rosetti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mihaela Rosetti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Carol Davila University Med and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Rosetti works at
Locations
1
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Heartcare Associates of Arizona Pllc14420 W Meeker Blvd Ste 203, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 583-2073
3
Integrated Medical Services Inc10815 W McDowell Rd Ste 202, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 433-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosetti has been my cardiologist for many years and is very thorough and professional. She takes time to explain things so you can understand and does not just prescribe drugs. I would recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Mihaela Rosetti, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mass Med School
- University MA
- D C H Regional Medical Center
- Carol Davila University Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Rosetti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosetti has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosetti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosetti.
