Overview

Dr. Mihaela Perijoc, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Perijoc works at Liver Institute At Methodist Lubbock in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.