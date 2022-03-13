Dr. Mihaela Kruger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mihaela Kruger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mihaela Kruger, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Ha?ieganu - Romania and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
HeartCare Specialists - Davis Boulevard8479 Davis Blvd Ste 100, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Directions (855) 446-5940
HeartCare Specialists - Booth Calloway Road4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 505, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (855) 446-5940Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HeartPlace16980 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 391-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative and knowledgeable
About Dr. Mihaela Kruger, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1881861771
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Hospital - Worcester, MA | Saint Vincent Hospital - Worcester, MA
- Saint Vincent Hospital - Worcester, MA
- University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Ha?ieganu - Romania
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruger has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kruger speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.
