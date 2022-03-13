See All Interventional Cardiologists in North Richland Hills, TX
Dr. Mihaela Kruger, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mihaela Kruger, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Ha?ieganu - Romania and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kruger works at HeartCare Specialists - Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HeartCare Specialists - Davis Boulevard
    8479 Davis Blvd Ste 100, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 446-5940
  2. 2
    HeartCare Specialists - Booth Calloway Road
    4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 505, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 446-5940
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    HeartPlace
    16980 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 391-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City North Hills
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 13, 2022
    Very informative and knowledgeable
    Lee — Mar 13, 2022
    About Dr. Mihaela Kruger, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    • 1881861771
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Vincent Hospital - Worcester, MA | Saint Vincent Hospital - Worcester, MA
    • Saint Vincent Hospital - Worcester, MA
    • University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Ha?ieganu - Romania
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mihaela Kruger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kruger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kruger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kruger has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

