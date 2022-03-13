Overview

Dr. Mihaela Kruger, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Ha?ieganu - Romania and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kruger works at HeartCare Specialists - Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.