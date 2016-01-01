See All Oncologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Mihaela Druta, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mihaela Druta, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with H.L. Moffitt Cancer Center at University of South Florida

Dr. Druta works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Urology of Virginia Pllc
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 745-4673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Moffitt Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Peritoneal Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Peritoneal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Peritoneal Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mihaela Druta, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English, Romanian
    • 1073707170
    • H.L. Moffitt Cancer Center at University of South Florida
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • Coltea Hosp
    • Medical Oncology
    Dr. Mihaela Druta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Druta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Druta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Druta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Druta works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Druta’s profile.

    Dr. Druta has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Druta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Druta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Druta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Druta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Druta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

