Overview

Dr. Mihaela Biscoveanu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Institute de Medicine si Farmacie and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Biscoveanu works at Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

