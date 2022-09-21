Dr. Mihaela Biscoveanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biscoveanu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mihaela Biscoveanu, MD
Dr. Mihaela Biscoveanu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Institute de Medicine si Farmacie and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates240 Middletown Blvd Ste 101A, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
I like the doctor but when you call the office rarely answers the phone and rarely calls you back. So tired of being treated like this.
About Dr. Mihaela Biscoveanu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1033159231
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Institute de Medicine si Farmacie
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
