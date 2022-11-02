Dr. Mihaela Batke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mihaela Batke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mihaela Batke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Main Office5701 Bow Pointe Dr, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 625-4055
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
I am so blessed to have come upon Dr. Batke! I had my initial appointment this morning with her. She was very attentive, took her time with me. And the office staff were amazing!
- 26 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
- Gastroenterology
