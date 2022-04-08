Overview

Dr. Mihaela Balaescu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunnyside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Balaescu works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Primary Care & Orthopedics in Sunnyside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.