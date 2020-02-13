Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mihaela Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mihaela Alexander, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie 'carol Davila' and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
Colorado Neurodiagnostics4 W Dry Creek Cir Ste 150, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 730-2883Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander saved my life. Sorry you had a bad experience, but they are very, very far and few of them. She is brilliant, compassionate, her staff loves her, her patients love her. She is one of the best neurologists in the country. If it were not for her, my daughter would have been left an orphan many years ago. I would trust her with my life, as well as her staff.
About Dr. Mihaela Alexander, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
- 1316987761
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- St Paul-Ramsey Medical Center
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie 'carol Davila'
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander speaks French and Romanian.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.