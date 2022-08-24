Dr. Migvis Monduy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monduy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Migvis Monduy, MD
Dr. Migvis Monduy, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Weston Office2900 S Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 385-6276
Nicklaus Children's Palm Beach Gardens Oupatient Center, Palm Beach Gardens, FL3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 302, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 279-2226
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Simply an Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Migvis Monduy, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas Childrens Hospital Baylor College
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- FIU
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Monduy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monduy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monduy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monduy speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Monduy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monduy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monduy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monduy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.