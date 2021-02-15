See All Plastic Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Miguel Yanez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (365)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Miguel Yanez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Yanez works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte/Cotswold Office
    309 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 344-8846
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte
    5815 Blakeney Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 365 ratings
    Patient Ratings (365)
    5 Star
    (351)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Miguel Yanez, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    • 1083729412
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University
    • U PR
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    • Georgetown Univ
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yanez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yanez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yanez works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Yanez’s profile.

    Dr. Yanez speaks French, Italian and Spanish.

    365 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

