Dr. Miguel Vargas-Lagunas, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Miguel Vargas-Lagunas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from National Autonomous University Of Mexico and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Vargas-Lagunas works at Guadalupe Medical Center in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Guadalupe Medical Center
    1820 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste M, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-9600
    Clinica Medica Vargas & Almonte
    2832 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste E, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-9600
    Miguel A Vargas Lagunas MD PC
    2465 Reynolds Ave Ste 101, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-9600

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Miguel Vargas-Lagunas, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356551873
    • National Autonomous University Of Mexico
    Dr. Miguel Vargas-Lagunas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas-Lagunas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vargas-Lagunas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vargas-Lagunas works at Guadalupe Medical Center in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Vargas-Lagunas’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas-Lagunas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas-Lagunas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vargas-Lagunas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vargas-Lagunas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

