Dr. Miguel Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Miguel Torres, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They graduated from 2009 and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Palmetto General Hospital.
Modern OBGYN Care12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 302, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (754) 217-4181Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- All Florida PPO Inc
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tenet HealthSystem Medical
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor
About Dr. Miguel Torres, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1184853319
Education & Certifications
- 2013
- 2010
- 2009
- 2003
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Preeclampsia and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
