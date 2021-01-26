Overview

Dr. Miguel Telleria, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Telleria works at Miami Wellness in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.