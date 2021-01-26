Dr. Miguel Telleria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Telleria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Telleria, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Miguel Telleria, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Miami Wellness8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 110, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 585-6970
Miami Wellness - Pain Relief Center7791 Nw 146th St, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (786) 808-8555
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Clear One Health Plans
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I'll highly recommend Dr. Telleria, he was a big solution for my back problems...
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Danish and Spanish
- 1467614636
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Telleria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Telleria accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Telleria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Telleria has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telleria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Telleria speaks Danish and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Telleria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telleria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Telleria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Telleria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.