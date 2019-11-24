Dr. Miguel Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Silva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Silva, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Silva works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 540 Gramatan Avenue540 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my surgery on 2001 and my experience was very happy. He made me a new person. My health is very good and the cancer don’t come back. Thanks Dr Silva and My God. ????????????
About Dr. Miguel Silva, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942386412
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Lipomas and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silva speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
