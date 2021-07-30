Overview

Dr. Miguel Schmitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Pullman Regional Hospital, Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and Whitman Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Schmitz works at Alpine Orthopaedic and Spine, PC in Spokane, WA with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.