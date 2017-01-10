See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Eastside Diabetes in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kristin Karlyn, MD
Dr. Kristin Karlyn, MD
0 (0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Eastside Diabetes Care Medical Clinic Inc.
    5836 E Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 726-1222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Monterey Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2017
    Excellent doctor, he takes his time with all of the patient, he has the experience and the knowledge to cure his patients, he is amazingly great!
    maria in Whittier, CA — Jan 10, 2017
    Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD
    About Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972600880
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at Eastside Diabetes in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

