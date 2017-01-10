Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.
Locations
Eastside Diabetes Care Medical Clinic Inc.5836 E Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90022 Directions (323) 726-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Monterey Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, he takes his time with all of the patient, he has the experience and the knowledge to cure his patients, he is amazingly great!
About Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972600880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
