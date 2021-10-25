Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miguel Rivera, MD
Dr. Miguel Rivera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Positive Solutions Behavior Group LLC6151 Lake Osprey Dr Ste 300, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Directions (941) 737-9846
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
I could not be happier than my experience with Dr. Rivera. My husband has dementia and Dr. Rivera has been the perfect solution for our family. He is so kind and makes all of us comfortable......most of all the patient lights up when the doctor comes to visit. He is the best and more than I could have ever hoped for. I give Dr. Rivera a 5 and if the limit were 10 he would receive a 10
- Psychiatry
- English
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.