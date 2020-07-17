Overview

Dr. Miguel Rivera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Rivera works at OrthoPTic Rehab Clinic of Metairie in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.