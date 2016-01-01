Overview

Dr. Miguel Portocarrero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Portocarrero works at Nephrology Associates of Central Florida in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.