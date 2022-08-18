Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirela-Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pirela-Cruz works at
Locations
Specialty Medicine Mercy Gilbert3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pirela-Cruz?
All these negative reviews did not see the doctor Cruz I saw! I fractured/ dislocated one of the hardest areas to heal, my scaphoid bone. I have no pins or screws and no nerve damage which usually follows! In only three weeks time, I almost have full range of motion and starting physical therapy. He is very patient, walked me through the process and answered every question I had. I have a feeling some of the negativity has nothing to do with skill. Dont be so closed minded! Dr. Cruz can help you.
About Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1386604767
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson U Rehab Ctr
- Dwnst Mc/Kingsbrook Jewish
- USPHS Hosp
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pirela-Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pirela-Cruz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pirela-Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pirela-Cruz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirela-Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirela-Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirela-Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirela-Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirela-Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.