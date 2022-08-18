Overview

Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pirela-Cruz works at Dignity Health Medical Group Arizona in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

