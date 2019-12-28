Dr. Miguel Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Pineda, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Pineda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at South Avenue900 South Ave Ste 103, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 226-6461
-
2
Northwell Health1050 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted to hospital after finding out I had a kidney stone causing blockage and sepsis. I was very lucky that Dr Pineda was able to perform an emergency surgery in the middle of the night to fix the blockage with a stent. After I was released from the hospital, He answered all of my questions at our follow up visit and was even nice enough to come in on his day off (Christmas Eve no less) because he saw I was in a lot of pain from the stent. He is an amazing Dr and I Recommend him to anyone who is looking for a great Urologist.
About Dr. Miguel Pineda, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053558627
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Cornell MC/New York Hosp
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Urology
