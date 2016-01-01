Overview

Dr. Miguel Petrozzi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE.



Dr. Petrozzi works at LEONARDO GARCIA M.D. PA in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.