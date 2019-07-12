Dr. Miguel Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Miguel Perez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
-
1
Hammad Family Medical Inc777 E 25th St Ste 219, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 548-0520
-
2
Westchester General Hospital2500 SW 75th Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 264-5252
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Listened to me patiently. I’ve been his patient for over three years. My panic attacks are well under control.
About Dr. Miguel Perez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1194769687
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.