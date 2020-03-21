Dr. Pelayo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miguel Pelayo, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Pelayo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pelayo works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lakewood Ranch Cancer Center5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 907-4737
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Pelayo 2 years ago for a non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He is very kind and personable, yet professional. I also go to a major cancer center in the Northeast. Dr Pelayo’s knowledge and level of care equals that of the other major cancer center. Both docs are on the same page regarding diagnosis and treatment options. I am happy to know I am in great hands in Florida with Dr Pelayo.
About Dr. Miguel Pelayo, MD
- Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912194283
Education & Certifications
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.