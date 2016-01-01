Overview

Dr. Miguel Pedroza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.



Dr. Pedroza works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.