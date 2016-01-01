Dr. Miguel Pedroza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedroza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Pedroza, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Pedroza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Pedroza works at
Locations
Presence Health Partners215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 563-6110
- 2 588 University Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93106 Directions (805) 893-2687
Sierra Vista Family Medical Clinic1227 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 582-4000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miguel Pedroza, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467622209
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedroza accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedroza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pedroza speaks Spanish.
