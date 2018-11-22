See All Neurologists in Houston, TX
Neurology
Overview

Dr. Miguel Pappolla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.

Dr. Pappolla works at Champaign Dental Group in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Michael's Pain and Spine Clinics Pllc
    2646 S Loop W Ste 106, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 661-0300
    St Michael's Pain & Spine Clinics
    4004 Woodlawn Ave, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 661-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 22, 2018
    I am impressed by Dr. Pappolla. I had been to many doctors before but he treated me well and his PRP helped me with the pain. I found Dr. Pappolla on the internet and make an appointment with him.His team is very co-operative and very helpful. The PRP helped me alot with pain.
    Pedro Sorto — Nov 22, 2018
    About Dr. Miguel Pappolla, MD

    • Neurology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528051646
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clin Fdn
    • Case West Res University
    • U Buenos Aires
    • Anatomic Pathology, Clinical Pathology and Neuropathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel Pappolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pappolla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pappolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappolla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappolla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

