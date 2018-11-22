Dr. Miguel Pappolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Pappolla, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Pappolla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Locations
St. Michael's Pain and Spine Clinics Pllc2646 S Loop W Ste 106, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 661-0300
St Michael's Pain & Spine Clinics4004 Woodlawn Ave, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 661-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am impressed by Dr. Pappolla. I had been to many doctors before but he treated me well and his PRP helped me with the pain. I found Dr. Pappolla on the internet and make an appointment with him.His team is very co-operative and very helpful. The PRP helped me alot with pain.
About Dr. Miguel Pappolla, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- Case West Res University
- U Buenos Aires
- Anatomic Pathology, Clinical Pathology and Neuropathology
