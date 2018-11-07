See All Gastroenterologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Ordonez Castellanos works at Pionner GI Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pionner GI Clinic
    1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 210, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 522-8459
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Triwest

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ordonez Castellanos?

    Nov 07, 2018
    Dr. Ordonez was well educated and extremely caring. I went in to see him due to chronic pain I had been having for over 5 years. Dr. Ordonez was caring and took all the time I needed and did not rush through the appointment. He was very caring and knowledgeable. After the tests he ran, he personally called me on the phone to go over them instead of having an assistant nurse call. All doctors should be this caring.
    Nichole in Spokane — Nov 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ordonez Castellanos to family and friends

    Dr. Ordonez Castellanos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ordonez Castellanos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD.

    About Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013168392
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ordonez Castellanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ordonez Castellanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ordonez Castellanos works at Pionner GI Clinic in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Ordonez Castellanos’s profile.

    Dr. Ordonez Castellanos has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ordonez Castellanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ordonez Castellanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ordonez Castellanos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ordonez Castellanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ordonez Castellanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.