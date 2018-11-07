Overview

Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ordonez Castellanos works at Pionner GI Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.