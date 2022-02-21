See All Urologists in Tomball, TX
Dr. Miguel Mercado, MD
Urology
Dr. Miguel Mercado, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS|Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - New York, NY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Mercado works at Texas Oncology - Tomball in Tomball, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Tomball
    506 Graham Dr Ste 150, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 606-3127
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Texas Urology Specialists - The Woodlands
    17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 305 Bldg 2, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydrocele
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydrocele

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Miguel Mercado, MD

    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700102704
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine &amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS|Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons - New York, NY
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
