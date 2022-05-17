Overview

Dr. Miguel Melgar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.



Dr. Melgar works at Memorial Neuroscience in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.