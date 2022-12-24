Dr. Miguel Mascaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mascaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Mascaro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Miguel Mascaro, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.
Tzikas Facial Plastic Surgery Center526 Se 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 330-9500Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Dr. Mascaro and his team at 5th Avenue Plastic Surgery are simply the best! Last week, I had a lip lift, otoplasty revision and facial fat transfer. From the initial consultation through recovery, my experience was truly exceptional. Dr. Mascaro’s calm and engaging demeanor, coupled with his patient-focused approach and expertise, made me feel very comfortable with the entire surgical process. I also felt completely informed and understood—he is a true expert and a gem of a human being! In addition, each and every nurse and staff member that I had the pleasure of interacting with was so kind, attentive and caring. It was very reassuring to know that I was in such good hands. I am so thankful for all of the support Dr. Mascaro and his team provided during this process. For anyone considering facial cosmetic surgery, I highly and whole-heartedly recommend!
- Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic (Dual Fellowship - Facial Plastic Surgery & Hair Restoration)
- SUNY Downstate Medical Center (Otoralyngology - Head and Neck Surgery)
- SUNY Downstate Medical Center (General Surgery)
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cornell Univeristy (Neurobiology & Philosophy)
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Mascaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mascaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mascaro speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascaro.
