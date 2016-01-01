Overview

Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Martinez works at Los Angeles Urology Medical Grp in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.