Super Profile

Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD

Allergy & Asthma
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.

Dr. Martinez works at Allergy & Asthma Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miguel J. Martinez Jr. MD PA
    2829 Babcock Rd Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Nasopharyngitis
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Nasopharyngitis
Sinusitis

Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • DenteMax
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2021
    Dr Martenez is such a fine Allergest. I have seen others but he is the best! He gives each patient the time they need and I appreciate that, having been his patient for years.
    Sharry Biediger — Sep 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD
    About Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Asthma
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013091586
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Internship
    • Brooke AMC
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez works at Allergy & Asthma Clinic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

    Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Acute Sinusitis and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

