Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED.



Dr. Martinez works at Allergy & Asthma Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.