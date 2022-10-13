Dr. Miguel Lugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Lugo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Lugo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Lugo works at
Locations
-
1
Miguel Lugo, MD661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 223, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 260-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When you need the very best Dr Lugo is the man.
About Dr. Miguel Lugo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104833854
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lugo accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugo works at
Dr. Lugo has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cornea Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lugo speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.
