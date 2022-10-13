Overview

Dr. Miguel Lugo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Lugo works at MIGUEL LUGO, MD in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cornea Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.