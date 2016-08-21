Dr. Miguel Losada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Losada, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Losada, MD is a Forensic Pathology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Forensic Pathology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Miguel Losada MD3250 EL CAJON BLVD, San Diego, CA 92104 Directions (619) 282-2178
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Losada stands for what a Doctor should be. Most practitioners attend medical school because of the monetary benefits this career can offer, Dr Losada is a true philanthropist and I really admire him. I been to his office for 19 years, he is indeed the best doctor. I really appreciate what he has done for the community and he is for sure a role model. Thank you Dr Losada and thank you for all the great work and you have the best staff ever!
About Dr. Miguel Losada, MD
- Forensic Pathology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558441915
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Forensic Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Losada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Losada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Losada speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Losada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losada.
