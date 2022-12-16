Overview

Dr. Miguel Lorente, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lorente works at Premiere Medical Group PA in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.