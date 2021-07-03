Dr. Miguel Lopez-Viego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Viego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Lopez-Viego, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Lopez-Viego, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez-Viego works at
Locations
Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions
Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery9868 Us Hwy 441 Suite 310, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lopez-viego is an excellent physician and surgeon!
About Dr. Miguel Lopez-Viego, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457410920
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery, Southwestern Med School at Dallas
- General Surgery, Southwestern Med School at Dallas
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Viego has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lopez-Viego using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lopez-Viego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez-Viego works at
Dr. Lopez-Viego has seen patients for Gallstones, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez-Viego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez-Viego speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Viego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Viego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Viego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Viego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.