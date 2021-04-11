Dr. Miguel Lanz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Lanz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Lanz, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Lanz works at
Locations
-
1
Miguel J Lanz MD PL365 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 445-0441
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lanz?
Dr. Lanz was extremely thorough, competent and easy to talk to. He listened to me and gave me excellent care and advice. His staff was pleasant and easy to get along with. They went out of their way to assist me.
About Dr. Miguel Lanz, MD
- Allergy & Asthma
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710034129
Education & Certifications
- National Jewish Center
- Pediatrics
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanz works at
Dr. Lanz speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.