Dr. Lalama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miguel Lalama, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Lalama, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lalama works at
Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
1301 Pleasant Valley Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303
Monday7:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Friday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LaLama delves deep to find the cause of illness and does more in-depth tests than others. I have had probably 5 scopes and the various surgeons and GI’s have all said I was fine, but they were just “eye-balling” it and failed to utilize all resources available to them, such as a microscope. Dr. LaLama did a new scope less than a year after another doc had given me the all-clear and , instead of just looking, he took random biopsies and discovered I had Celiac. Why didn’t any of the others do biopsies and look through a microscope, it seems like the obvious thing to do when someone is having clear symptoms along with a mystery illness. If you’re having symptoms that no one else can explain, please go see Dr. LaLama. He’ll give your case a lot of thought. And he’s super nice and takes so much time to listen to you and ask questions, he doesn’t rush you at all.
About Dr. Miguel Lalama, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
