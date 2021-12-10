Dr. Miguel Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Jimenez, MD
Dr. Miguel Jimenez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow.
Orthopedic and Spine Specialists of GA3280 Pointe Pkwy Ste 2550, Norcross, GA 30092 Directions (877) 877-7411
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
How was your appointment with Dr. Jimenez?
I was referred to Dr.Jimenez after being in neck and back pain for a while. Long story short. This Dr. has a very gentle touch I never felt the injections. I’m thankful I trusted his work. Dr. also has good bedside manners. If you have pain don’t wait and wonder what’s going on just book an appointment with Dr. Jimenez you won’t regret it.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- City College of New York
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Dr. Jimenez speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.