Overview

Dr. Miguel Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at CARDIOVASCULAR UNLIMITED in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.