Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Lake Arthritis Center33025 Professional Dr, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 314-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
I took my 85yr old mother to Dr Gonzalez. He and his staff were always very caring, patient and thorough. He always recommended and prescribed whatever he could to help my mom be more comfortable.
About Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1033220744
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods.