Offers telehealth
Dr. Miguel Gomez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.
Cardiology - Tualatin19260 Sw 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-0405
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center
As mentioned above, Dr. Gomez and his assistant were very thorough and knowledgeable.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760487714
- University of Utah
- University of Washington
- University of Washington
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
