Dr. Miguel Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Garcia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
Rayland K. Beurlot M.d. Apmc146 Yorktown Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 416-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Avoyelles Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor to his patients
About Dr. Miguel Garcia, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1508859455
Education & Certifications
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center|VA Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
