Dr. Miguel Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Flores, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from INTEC - Santo Domingo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Flores works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miguel Flores, MD8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 301, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 563-6884
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flores?
I can't believe the reviews when I realize dr. Flores saved my life. I was at an all-time low crisis. I called him at 10 30 at night to which he advised I be in his office at 8 a.m. as I was. He listen to me, diagnosed me appropriately, and offered help. He saw me very frequently and was more than kind, compassionate oh, very caring and concerned. It is heartbreaking to read such horrible reviews when he was so kind to me there are no words to express my gratitude. I owe him my life as well as my happiness today. If it was not for him I cannot even begin to imagine where I would be now.
About Dr. Miguel Flores, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1639167513
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital
- St Vincent Hospital
- INTEC - Santo Domingo
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.