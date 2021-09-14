Overview

Dr. Miguel Fana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF MOTHER AND MAESTRA (UCMM) / DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Fana works at Access Health Care Physicians LLC in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.