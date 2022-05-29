Overview

Dr. Miguel Diaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They completed their residency with St Clares Hosp



Dr. Diaz works at Community Care Family Medicine, Community Care Physicians, P.C. in Halfmoon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.